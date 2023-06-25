The new season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” has brought new faces, such as Peter Arévalo or simply Mr Peet. The sports journalist, unlike the rest of the participants, always wears a suit when cooking. That is why he has raised several questions among the public of the culinary reality show, such as why he wears a suit or how old are you.

YOU CAN SEE: “The great chef”: Mr. Peet blames Javier Masías for his mistake and he gives him a forceful response

As is already known, arevalo seeks to win this new edition of the Latina cooking contest. For this, he will compete with other renowned figures, such as Alessandra Fuller, Mónica Torres, Jimmy Santy, Laura Spoya, Junior Silva, Belén Estévez, Katia Palma, Mauricio Mesones, Jesús Neyra, Antonio Pavón and Natalia Salas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNpo-dX4X50

How old is Peter Arévalo, better known as Mr. Peet?

The prominent broadcaster, journalist and sports commentator Mr. Peet is 53 years old. Peter Arevalo was born on October 19, 1969 in the city of Lima. He is the eighth of 15 siblings and he cultivated his love for soccer from a young age.

He had a difficult childhood, since he worked from the age of seven to help his family. She grew up in the Lince district and worked taking care of cars. He even went so far as to ensure the safety of the vehicles of the Alianza Lima players every time they went to the office of the then president of the intimate club, Agustín Merino.

Mr. Peet is 53 years old and is a fan of Alianza Lima. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Peter Arévalo

He eventually made a career as a swimmer, commentator, and sportswriter. He currently leads the digital program “under pressure”with which he has gained popularity among Internet users.

YOU CAN SEE: José Peláez, host of “El gran chef: famous”: what is his surprising foreign ancestry?

Why does Mr. Peet compete in a suit on “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities”?

Peter Arévalo revealed in one of the programs that wearing a suit is something that distinguishes him, since he usually appears in his digital space and in other public presentations with said clothing. For this reason, to enter the culinary contest, he made it a condition to wear said suit for the time he remains in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”.

“I will wear a suit to cook, that is one of the conditions that I have set because if they want Mr. Peet, they have to wear the most elegant chef in this country. I will not take off my suit because that is my characteristic. I am going to cook Elegant, you’ll see me. I’ll cook in a suit for all my housewives!” she said.

Peter Arévalo is looking to win the second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities.” Photo: Latin TV

Mr. Peet blamed Javier Masías for his mistake in “The Great Chef: Celebrities” and he gave him a forceful response

In a segment of “Under Pressure”, Mr Peet noted that the noodles he made in “The Biggest Chef: Celebrity” were very tasty; however, “the Masías jury tells me that you always have to throw the salt up. You have to go with the point of high salt.”

YOU CAN SEE: Mr. Peet confirms that he will open his OnlyFans account and reveals what content it will have

“I tried the green sauce without adding the milk, so I go and add the milk and I don’t taste it anymore, and that lowers the salt, but I’m not going to be wrong, brother,” added Peter Arévalo.

Given this, Masías decided to respond to Mr Peet. The culinary reality jury published the following on their Twitter account: “I tell you that you have just begun to be wrong and that you are going to be wrong many more times.”

#Peet #member #quotThe #Great #Chef #Celebritiesquot #cook #suit