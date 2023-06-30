Peter Arévalo, better known as Mr Peetis probably the most controversial character in the second season of “The Big Chef: Celebrities”. His ‘arrogance’ has caused him certain problems when it comes to preparing his dishes, leading him, for the second time, to sentencing night. Now, the sports commentator did not hesitate to give his opinion regarding his participation in the cooking reality show and why the production chose him as one of his participants.

What did Mr. Peet say about the production of “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities”?

On the last Tuesday, June 27, Mr. Peet made a live broadcast through his YouTube channel “Mr. Peet Channel” to talk with his followers about his first night of elimination that he had to face in the reality show “The Great Chef”. : Famous”.

Although he revealed why the aguadito and the peanut leg burned, he did not hesitate to give a harsh comment on why the production of the successful cooking reality called him and his companions for the second season of the program.

“We have been summoned (to the program of” The great chef: celebrities “) not for being the pretty children or the exemplary types. They have called us because we are like that, because we are frontal, controversial. They have not called us to go be an example of someone,” said Peter Arévalo.

Likewise, he expressed that he does not fake his personality in the program, but rather shows himself as he is. “I am not going to go to a program to show another personality. I mean, do I have to go show another personality? Do I have to go play be someone else? No! Many people know me like this, controversialadded the sports commentator.

How old is Mr. Peet?

The prominent broadcaster, journalist and sports commentator Mr. Peet is 53 years old.Peter Arevalowas born on October 19, 1969 in the city of Lima. He is the eighth of 15 siblings and he cultivated his love for soccer from a young age.

The renowned journalist Mr. Peet is characterized by always wearing a suit. Photo: composition LR/Mr. Peet/Instagram

Why does Mr. Peet compete in “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities” in a suit?

Wearing a suit is one of the main characteristics of Mr. Peet. That is why, to maintain his essence, he asked the production of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” to compete with said suit.

“I will wear a suit to cook, that is one of the conditions that I have set because if they want Mr. Peet, they have to wear the most elegant chef in this country. I will not take off my suit because that is my characteristic. I am going to cook Elegant, you’ll see me. I’ll cook in a suit for all my housewives!”, he asserted in one of the editions of his digital program.

