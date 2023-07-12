This Tuesday, July 11 in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ the first sentenced of the week were known: Mr. Peet, who was sentenced for the fifth time in a row, and Katia Palma. In this new edition of the program, iconic dishes of Korean culture were prepared. For this reason, the chef of Asian origin was present Hwang Jeong Taewho took the place of Giacomo Bocchio due to his absence.

Those who did manage to convince the judges Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli with their best dishes were the actress Natalia Salas and the former Miss Peru Laura Spoya.

#Peet #convince #jury #fell #time #sentence #great #chef #celebrities