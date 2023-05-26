The commentator Peter Arevalo, better known to his audience as Mr. Peet, is one of the figures in the world of sports journalism who enjoys great popularity for his channel on social networks and has managed to win the affection of his audience. However, in one of the recent editions of his space on YouTube, he revealed something that surprised more than one: he will finally open his account on the OnlyFans platform. Likewise, he gave details of the content that he will offer.

YOU CAN SEE: Fabio Agostini responds to Janet after she minimized her content on OnlyFans: “She got bitten”

What did Mr. Peet say about his foray into OnlyFans?

The remembered voice that narrated the different competitions of “This is war” and “Combat” announced that his time had come to enter the world of OnlyFans. Thus, in his network program, he explained what the new content will be like for which his followers will have to pay to see.

“I’m going to create an OnlyFans, one where I’m going to talk about sex, but I’m not going to expose myself. People are not going to look at me (being intimate). People will pay for sex stories, my stories, real. I will make the imagination fly“, he claimed.

When will Mr. Peet launch his OnlyFans account?

Peter Arevalo He has already clarified that his new facet will not include erotic or pornographic content, but will give his followers stories related to sex. On the other hand, he has not yet revealed when his account on the famous platform will go live, so he hopes to be aware of a future announcement.

Mr Peet. Photo: YouTube/Carlos Orozco

#Peet #confirms #open #OnlyFans #account #reveals #content

