A new drop! “The Great Chef: Celebrities” It has already become one of the favorite programs of Peruvians and its second season has been giving people something to talk about, since Jesús Neyra was recently eliminated. Now, the next to leave the program would be Mr. Peet, as he himself assured it on his digital channel “Pressure”. The sports commentator surprised his fans by mentioning that this June 30 would be his last day as a participant.

“From now on I tell you guys, since I’m out, I no longer have any commitment to deny it, tomorrow is the last day you’re going to see me in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ (…) Well, it was my turn” said Peter Arévalo. The comments did not wait. “Impossible, he gives the rating to the program itself”, “That’s what he said last time”, “I think he plays a character like Rondón, unfriendly, but behind the scenes he is a good person. Guys, don’t criticize him so much,” some users wrote in the TikTok clip.