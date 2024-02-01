“Unexpected“. The key word we could use to describe the Mr. & Mrs. Smith it is undoubtedly this: we are talking about a TV series that we have been able to see in its first 3 episodes and who, willingly or unwillingly, becomes the spokesperson for what it means to propose something outside the boxespecially when the IP that is brought to the small screen is the same one that is among the couple's dozens of films Angelina Jolie/Brad Pitt.

Don't judge by the cover

If there's one thing we can definitely have learned from the trailers – especially those Marvel – is not to judge by its cover, and Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith is one of these products. We won't explain why we won't try to take you into the plot of the series, because the product itself does that alone, but it will be enough for you to know that Donald Glover and team is a job done with criteria.

The knowledge of the source material is there, especially that of Jolie-Pitt, and the fact that Simon Kinberg both on board the project is proof of this. For the rest, it's a no-brainer on everything related to the performance of the event plotnot at all banal: on the contrary, it is courageous enough not to fall into stereotypes, but not too exaggerated to leave the viewer dumbfounded.

Having established this, it must be said that the work done on personagesat least from what we've seen, is very intriguing: forget the perfect spies they were John And Jane Smith: these versions are more real, with a past life that recurs from time to time and with a series of problems that, involuntarily, will also end up affecting the work that the couple will have to do.

Also forget about the themes and the approach spy comedy that the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith brought to the screen: this time the comedy is there, but instead of being made up of subtle jokes, it is composed of sarcasm and absurdity; similarly, even the possible romance parts have a different approach, and everything is accompanied by a series of decidedly scenes naked and rawoutside the imagination that the film had taught us Doug Liman and closer to the works we know of Donald Glover.

Eight episodes, two spies

Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith offers a construction that for now, at least, it retraces the stylistic features of the procedural a bit: A mission to accomplish in the episode and an overarching plot to follow that connects the dots. Obviously don't expect long and drawn out constructions, we're talking about 8 episodesso we will almost certainly have a close to the season with lots of cliffhangeryet the three episodes we saw were easy and quick to watch, without requiring a forced binge watching but at the same time rewarding the brave ones who manage to devour the series in one bite.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a particular TV series, which is why it may not be enjoyed by all audiences: yet if you are looking for a more modern approach and less “classic” about spy stories, this could be for you. In fact, if many times some productions tend not to pull the elastic too much in trying to surprise the spectator, with the fear that things could be too exaggerated, Mr. & Mrs. Smith in this case doesn't care much about this risk, and proposes explosive and unexpected solutions that will make you hold your breath.