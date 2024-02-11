ShAnahan is, in a sense, putting his finger on the miracles: Sure, the quarterback has to “manage” the game, but the term “game manager,” which doesn’t do more than that, has rather negative connotations. But many see Purdy as exactly that, someone who benefits from his coach's brilliant system and the outstanding players around him. Others, on the other hand, see him as a candidate for the most valuable player of the NFL season (“Most Valuable Player, or MVP for short). It is the highest individual award a player can win.