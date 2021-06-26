Some time ago, perhaps with a little benevolence, we wrote about Giuseppe Conte, as the premier

from the steel balls. A politician by chance, voted for by no one but now, like it or not, among the protagonists of the political scene.

A politician stolen from civilian life with some recognizable traits such as style, education, a certain refinement, a diplomatic ability to excess that allowed him to be with everyone and nobody. In short, a surfer of rare skill. Without forgetting that a good command of English (normal in politics all over the world but a rare commodity in Italy) and sober elegance have allowed him to move with tranquility on the international scene making himself heard.

But now that he wanted, even pushed by his father, owner of the Grillino Movement, Beppe Grillo to become its conductor, he needs to show if he really has the attributes. And why? Because the Genoese “conducador”, the “lider maximo” does not want to hear any reason to give up the chair he has built for himself.

Grillo, a kind of local Kim Jong-Un, under the perplexed gaze of the same Genoese “lantern”, has decided to provoke, to corner Giuseppe Conte with harsh and mocking words.

Now the fork for the professor leads to only two directions. The first is to agree to lead the party but without holding the remote control and making the outside figure of a useful idiot in the hands of Grillo. The second is instead to pull out the attributes, to blow the bank by aborting the badly born project from the start.

This would give Conte a really considerable added value of image because it would demonstrate his political abilities, the desire to take risks, the depth of dignity.

Only in this way can the mild count become a leader and lead his party which, amidst the discontent of the Democratic Party and exiles (many) from Grillolandia, could also aspire to an interesting percentage.

Will the shy seagull manage to become a golden eagle? We will already know today or tomorrow.