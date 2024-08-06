Beast Games will see 1,000 participants compete for a share of the $5 million prize pool. Beast Games will obviously skip the worst part of the Netflix show (the deaths of the contestants, in case you haven’t seen the series) but it still seems like the two products are a little too similar.

Jimmy “Mr Beast” Donaldson is a famous YouTube content creator known worldwide and the head of a business empire that brings him record earnings. His biggest project is funded by Amazon itself and is called “ BeastGames ” and is inspired by both Netflix’s Squid Game and its most popular YouTube video (641 million views), which is translated as “Squid Game in Real Life.”

Mr Beast Event Reports

The show was announced in March and 2,000 people tried to get a place: Of course, only half made it. Expectations for the candidates were very high, it seems, and some say they were asked if they were willing to be buried alive, if they could swim to shore after being thrown out of a boat, or if they were willing to travel into space.

Participants were asked to sign a waiver stating that they were aware that the show could cause injury or even death: as bad as it sounds, this is normal for various types of events, such as marathons. The most worrying part is what was reported by a New York Times reportThe contestants on the show, who all signed a non-disclosure clause and were therefore required to remain anonymous, said the conditions of the contestants were dire and, in some cases, people were even in danger.

Filming began in July at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada and was scheduled for five days, during which contestants had to eat, sleep and live inside the facility. Before arriving, people had to hand over their personal effects to the crewincluding phones, medications, and even underwear.

Participants said they were fed only twice a day (once in the morning and once in the late afternoon or evening, but a spokesperson says this is not true and that they were provided three meals a day), received inadequate medical care, and witnessed fellow competitors vomiting, fainting, and being carried from the arena on stretchers. Many were taken to hospital. “We signed up for the show, but not to not be fed or watered or treated like human beings,” one contestant said.

One of the scenes from the video “Squid Game” by Mr Beast

The contestants were assured that the drugs were available when needed, but the reality was otherwise, with production staff seemingly overwhelmed by the volume of attendees and unable to maintain an orderly system. One diabetic contestant who needed insulin received it hours after his scheduled dose, while another was denied the food he was supposed to take his medicine with (after repeated complaints he was given half a banana).

Contestants had to provide a bag containing underwear that they would use for the next five days, which would be given to them once the games began. In one instance, a group of menstruating contestants asked the production staff for quicker access to their underwear, only to be told it wasn’t a medical emergency, while a crew member laughed.

The production company was supposed to feed the contestants during filming, but one contestant claimed to have gone 20 hours without eating. One meal consisted of a small block of porridge, a hard-boiled egg and a few pieces of raw vegetables. On other occasions, the MrBeast crew handed out MrBeast’s Feastables snack range to the contestants and filmed some contestants eating the bars and complimenting them. When the games began, It seems to have been chaos with production failing to maintain order and people squeezing into each other, people hyperventilating and male participants organising themselves to be on all-male teams in the first round, which required pulling ropes with 4,500kg weights attached, in order to win a position in the next round more easily.