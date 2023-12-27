Jimmy Donaldsonbetter known in the world of social networks as MrBeast, broke his silence and denied that he was going to sue Enchufe TV after the parody that the well-known YouTubers performed on December 3. It is important to emphasize that the Ecuadorians had stated that they were preparing their legal defense, but this would not be entirely true. What happened? Find out in the following note.

What did MrBeast say about Enchufe TV?

MrBeast broke the tension caused after the comedy sketch and stated that he took the parody made by the Ecuadorians with humor, which was presented as a criticism of Latin American reality.

Following this line, the philanthropist responded to a tweet from the Mexican portal Indie 505in which he clarified that he is not planning to initiate any legal action against Enchufe TV.

“I was ignoring this news, because I thought it was obviously a joke, but now what tons of Spanish media are picking it up, no. I'm not going to sue whoever is saying these things. Itl”, stated the businessman.

What did Enchufe TV respond to MrBeast?

Instantly, the comedians spoke out and announced that the entire controversy was a joke for the Day of the Innocentsa celebration in which lies or unreal facts are usually thrown out as a form of fun among friends or acquaintances.

“We are your biggest fans! This was a joke for April Fools' Day, which is in December in Latin America!”wrote the humor content creators.