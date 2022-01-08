This January 6, a British icon turned 67 years of life and a large part of it has been dedicated to making us laugh with his performances. The talented Rowan atkinson was born in 1955 in Consett, United Kingdom. He is the youngest of four siblings, children of the couple Ella May Bainbridge and Eric Atkinson.

Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Bean. Photo: Tiger Aspect Productions

From a very young age he overflowed with joy at school, but he grew up and became a more discreet young man. Rowan Atkinson is not only a prominent actor, but he received a BA in Electrical Engineering from Newcastle University. Later he decided to do a master’s degree in the same career at The Queen’s College, Oxford.

On such a special day for the comedian and his fans who continue to watch him, here are some tastes, passions and details of the day that Rowan Atkinson was a hero in real life.

Rowan Atkinson was the perfect actor to bring Mr. Bean to life. Photo: Tiger Aspect Productions

Rowan Atkinson is a collector

Perhaps you already know that the interpreter of the beloved Mr. Bean is a lover of cars, to the point that he collects them. Among the list of cars that Rowan Atkinson owns are Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, a McLaren F1, among others.

If you realize they are very recognized brands worldwide. Curiously, there is one that could be in that group perfectly: a Porsche; However, the actor does not like: “They are wonderful cars, but I could not live owning one. In a way, the people who buy Porsches, who I wish no harm on, are not my kind of people. “

Mr. Bean in his classic Mini Mark III, citron yellow. Photo: Tiger Aspect Productions

Something that we can add and surely very few know is that his love for collecting cars comes from his childhood, when he was driving his father’s tractor.

Mr. Bean saves the day

Another fact that has marked Rowan Atkinson and that he will never forget that time when he drove a plane without knowing how. In 2001, the also screenwriter was with his ex-wife Sunetra Sastry and their two children on a plane heading to Kenya, when suddenly the pilot fainted.

Mr. Bean on a plane. Photo: Tiger Aspect Productions

Atkinson had no choice but to be in command and stabilize the plane at all costs until the driver was revived. That day Johnny English became a hero. This is Rowan Atkinson, a unique man, funny, reserved, elegant, famous and a millionaire. Long live Mr. Bean.