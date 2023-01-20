mr. Bean (reportedly making restaurant reservations under the name Rowan Atkinson) is going to sell his car. And no, it’s not the bright green Mini Cooper with a padlock on the outside, because it ended up under a tank. Still the saddest moment in television history, closely followed by Bami. It is this Lancia Delta Integrale Evo II – at least as cool.

The Lancia Delta Integrale Evo II appears to be in excellent condition and is painted in the rare color Lord Blue. There are less than 90,000 kilometers on the counter and the car is expected to yield at least between 75,000 and 85,000 euros.

Atkinson didn’t drive the Delta very far

In 2011 the car was imported all the way from Japan to England. The steering wheel is on the left, by the way. It is striking that Atkinson bought the car in 2021 with 87,000 kilometers on the clock. After driving less than 3,000 kilometers in the Lancia, Mr. Get off the car already. According to the auction text, the actor has spent “many hours” in the car.

The 2.0-liter turbo engine produces 215 hp. By the way, not the most powerful car in the Atkinson collection. He once owned a McLaren F1 that he crashed twice and then sold for a profit. His impressive car collection includes various models from Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Mercedes. Why Atkinson is selling his car is unknown.

Are you interested in this Mr.Bean car? It will be auctioned by Silverstone Auctions on February 25 at the Race Retro Show near Birmingham. Or would you rather go for a modernized Delta from the Dutch Maturo?