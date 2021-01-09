Mr. Bean He is one of the most emblematic characters in the universe of film and television comedy. However, the interpreter Rowan atkinson you’re ready to say goodbye to your creation with one last animated movie. At the moment there are not many details, but the artist recounted his experience during its realization.

In conversation with Deadline, the British actor confessed that playing him is stressful due to the weight of responsibility. “Mr. Bean has gotten a bit predictable. In the end I always know how he is going to behave ”, he reflected on all the years that he has been repeating the same role.

“He is a 10-year-old boy imprisoned in the body of a man; It may grow, but I think it would be a shame (…) I don’t really enjoy playing it anymore. I find it as stressful as it is exhausting and I can’t wait to finish it, ”were his words in the middle.

In addition, he stated that he has no problem leaving the character. “I plug it in and unplug it whenever I want, drop it off and go home. It is true that sometimes Mr. Bean has behaviors with which I feel identified, but that happens to many people. There are even those who wish they could act as expeditiously as him, “he concluded.

Rowan Atkinson gave life to Mr. Bean in his own series from 1990 to 1995, before taking on the Bean movie films in 1997 and Mr. Bean’s holiday in 2007. Now we just have to wait for the new animated film for its followers to say goodbye to the character who has offered so many laughs since years ago.

At the moment there are no more details about the title as with the actor’s other project: Man vs. Bee, the Netflix original series that centers on a man who finds himself at war with a bee while taking care of a luxurious mansion.