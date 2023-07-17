Like a flawless petrolhead, Mr Bean made an appearance at Goodwood Festival of Speed. In a Yaris..

There are a lot of petrolheads in the UK. The term was even invented there. Although the car industry is no longer what it once was, a large part of the population is still employed in the car industry or a company that supplies the automotive industry. Of all those British petrolheads, Rowan Atkinson (aka Mr. Bean) is probably the biggest.

So it is not surprising that he was present at one of the biggest motoring events this summer this past weekend. You would expect it to appear in an old Ford Falcon 4.7, Honda NSX or Lancia Thema 8.32. But nothing could be further from the truth, he did the hill climb in a, er, Toyota Yaris.

Toyota GR Yaris on hydrogen

That doesn’t sound very special, but of course it is. Otherwise we will not write an article about it. It is namely a Toyota GR Yaris, the ultra-thick model with four-wheel drive and in this case a special engine.

It’s still the same ‘G16E-GTS’ engine, a 1.6 three-cylinder with a whopper of a turbocharger. Instead of petrol, this engine runs on hydrogen. At Toyota they don’t want to let go of hydrogen, while the internet has decided that the future is electric.

Toyota is now experimenting with this in these types of cars. The goal is to later produce this for motorsport purposes and eventually also road cars. Of course there are still a number of hurdles to overcome.

Mr Bean

Despite the extreme comfort and torque of an electric motor, an EV is often also a bit boring. All manufacturers seem to be able to do is add even more power. In terms of driving sensations, that is of course a bit meh. So in that regard, we’re very curious to see how this plays out. An ICE on H2 almost literally sounds like music to the ears.

The GR Yaris is not very heavy and has a sound! So in terms of that you still have a bit of experience on board. Also nice: there are no heavy batteries, so you can still play with the car a bit. Rowan Atkinson is not just any celebrity doing a round. He’s a real petrolhead, so he also has a Toyota GR Yaris in his garage. That was also evident from his time of 1:11, not bad for a 68-year-old man in a Yaris.

Well, you can see the images below:

