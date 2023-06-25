Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

American businessman John Textor, owner of the French club Olympique Lyonnais, hopes to include his compatriot, international star Christian Polisic, nicknamed “Mr. America”, although since he took over the presidency of this French club, he talks a lot but does nothing.

The newspaper “L’Equipe” said that this time he is determined to conclude good deals for the return of Olympique Lyonnais to the championships, and that is why he is focusing this summer on obtaining the services of Christian Pulisic, the Chelsea winger.

The newspaper said that “Eagle Football”, the owner of the club, has already started discussions with this American star. Indeed, these discussions began several weeks ago, and the player does not mind taking on a new challenge with Olympique Lyonnais, who previously won 7 local league championships.

The 24-year-old former Borussia Dortmund player, Pulisic, came out of the 2022-2023 season, very complicated at Stamford Bridge, although he was one of the makers of the wonderful 2020-2021 season, which ended with the “Blues” winning the European Champions League title, and after that he began to get He had less time to play and had to “bench the bench” a lot, and he only played 10 matches, and his twentieth rank was among the least players participating in the matches, and there is no indication that the arrival of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the new coach, will make the difference with him or necessarily settle his situation.

The newspaper said: For this reason, Pulsic is open to taking on a new challenge elsewhere, and that he is interested in offering Olympique Lyonnais, although there are other clubs seeking to include him, most notably Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli, Italy.

The newspaper pointed out that Lyon will thus face strong competition from these clubs, although this French club depends on the fact that its president is an American and is able to influence his compatriot Polsic.

The newspaper concluded its report by saying: If this deal happened and took place, then this would be a strong indication of the ambitions of the French club in the new season, because Pulsic has no doubt about his talent and his physical and technical capabilities, and this is evidenced by his level in the last World Cup 2022, which means the possibility of a major development. performance in the coming years.