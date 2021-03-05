Ibrahim Al-Hashemi (Abu Dhabi)

Mr. Abdul Rahim Al Hashemi, one of the pioneers of the Emirates, and one of the icons who worked and devoted to the homeland, so people loved it and preserved his biography and good deeds, being one of the most prominent personalities who had a prominent role during the past decades; Because he was known for his generosity, exploits, good qualities, and a journey full of attitudes of benevolence, generosity and generosity.

Al-Hashemi acquired the values ​​of giving and giving, and received the original Emirati heritage in his childhood, and was known for his adherence to authentic human values, and his name was associated with wisdom and keenness to initiate the spread of goodness, which makes his biography a lesson for generations to remind them of the need to preserve the gains of the state and the authentic societal values. He was also famous for his sweetness, sweetness and intonation of the Noble Qur’an with a melodious voice, so many Bedouins used to stop him during his trips from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain and different regions, to read to them what was available of the Holy Qur’an.

On the second of January 2018, and in appreciation of the Al-Hashemi family, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Mr. Musa, son of Mr. Abdul Rahim Al-Hashemi, visited his home in the Al-Mushrif area in Abu Dhabi. sheikh Zayed.

Supervision

His full name is Sayyid Abd al-Rahim al-Sayyid Muhammad al-Sayyid Ibrahim al-Sayyid Yusuf al-Hashemi, from al-Ashraf, and his lineage extends to Abu al-Fadl Muhammad Saifullah al-Fighting, and from him to Musa II Abi Sabha bin Ibrahim al-Murtada bin Musa al-Kadhim bin Jaafar al-Sadiq Ali bin Abi Talib, may Allah bless him.

He was born in the last years of the nineteenth century AD, and lived during his life in Abu Dhabi six of its rulers, who were forgiven:

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan who ruled (1909-1912), Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan (1912-1922), Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan (1922-1926), and Sheikh Saqr bin Zayed Al Nahyan (1926-1928) ), Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (1928 – 1966), and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (1966 – 2004).

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Friendship and affection

Mr. Abdul Rahim Al-Hashemi brought together a close relationship of friendship, affection and respect with Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and then Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by virtue of companionship, neighborliness and close family relations, as he lived with his family in Fereej Al Jalalif near Al Hosn Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sons

Mr. Abdul Rahim married twice, the first time to “Amna bint Saif bin Salama al-Hamili”, and he had a son and three daughters from her, “Muhammad, Sharifa, Fatima and Al-Yazia”, and from “Maryam bint Abdullah al-Khumairi, and he had one son from her, Musa.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan

smart

And Mr. Abdul Rahim Al-Hashemi was fluent in reading, writing and arithmetic, and was known for his beautiful handwriting, and he worked in commerce, and had a place in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Due to his great confidence in him, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan during his rule of Abu Dhabi (1912-1922) appointed him as a writer and financial officer after his brother, Mr. Abdullah Al-Hashemi, who was nicknamed “Al-Manshi”, meaning calligrapher or writer, because of his mastery of writing and the beauty of his handwriting as well. And Mr. Abdul Rahim’s relationship remained close, continuous and extended with the sheikhs and rulers of Al Nahyan, the notables of Abu Dhabi and its people, and Sheikh Saqr bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent him during his rule (1926 – 1928) responsible for the Dalma Island market, from which he returned after the fire that struck that market in 1928. And he came to everything in it, then he returned to Abu Dhabi and did his trade.

Mr. Abdul Rahim Al-Hashemi moved with his family with a group of families belonging to the Al-Hamil and Al-Qamzan tribe (Qum Al-Siri) and Al-Mutawa during the reign of Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to Abu Dhabi (1928-1966), to the Emirate of Sharjah, which was ruled at that time by Sheikh Saqr Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, may God have mercy on him (1951 – 1965), and they lived near the Qum Ibn Tarim family, where they stayed for a short period, after which they moved to the Emirate of Dubai at the time of the rule of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him (1912 – 1958), and settled over there.

Financial Officer

During his stay in Dubai, he worked as a financial officer with the merchant Muhammad Sharif Bukhash, and then with the merchant Haji Nasir Anuhi, may God have mercy on them, until he passed away the inevitable and moved next to his Lord in 1968 AD, during the reign of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him (1958 – 1990).

Maled Al-Hashemi

The moulid hosted by Mr. Abdul Rahim was one of the most famous moulids in Abu Dhabi at that time, and the mulad is a folk religious art that takes place in religious and public occasions, as it attracts many people to his presence, especially as he used to perform the moulid, which depends on vocal performance only.