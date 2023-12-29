“Currently, therefore, large amounts of resources are being allocated to Funpen, but the effectiveness of public policies conducted with these resources is low, as reported by the press”declared Furtado.

DEAD IN PAPUDA

In 2023, a death at the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, in the Federal District, gained space in the public debate. The victim was the defendant Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, arrested for allegedly participating in acts of vandalism at Praça dos Três Poderes on 8 de Janeiro.

Cleriston had a sudden illness while sunbathing at the Papuda Penitentiary Complex. Teams from the firefighters and Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) were called to help the detainee. Rescuers performed the cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedure, but he did not survive.

Before Cleriston's death, his defense had already tried to convert his arrest into house arrest. The lawyers presented a medical report proving his health problems. The PGR (Attorney General's Office) also asked for his release, but the request was not analyzed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in time.