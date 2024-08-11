Prosecutor ordered the issuance of official letters so that the Federal Police, FAB and Anac inform what has already been found about the plane crash

The MPT (Public Ministry of Labor) stated that it will investigate the responsibility of Voepass in the plane crash in Vinhedo (SP). Prosecutor Marcus Vinícius Gonçalves ordered the “immediate opening of proceedings”according to the agency.

“The harm to inalienable social rights linked to safety in the workplace is evident”said Gonçalves to justify the investigation. The MPT intends “verify the extent of the reported facts, determine the appropriate responsibilities and adopt measures that contribute to preventing new accidents like the one currently under investigation”.

Gonçalves ordered the issuance of an official letter to Voepass, so that the company presents the reports of work accidents and employment contracts of the 4 deceased crew members.

The prosecutor also requested that the Federal Police present the initial data of the investigation that has been opened and that the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) and Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) report what has been found about the accident so far.

A procedure must be instituted in Campinas, where the MPT headquarters of the 15th region is located – an area that includes Vinhedo.

THE ACCIDENT

A Voepass (formerly Passaredo) plane crashed on Friday (August 9, 2024) in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. All 62 people on board died. There were 58 passengers and 4 crew members.

The plane, an ATR 72, had taken off from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was headed for Guarulhos International Airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Flight 2283 crashed in the area of ​​a condominium called Recanto Florido, in the Capela neighborhood.

The city of Vinhedo is 79 km northwest of the capital of the State of São Paulo. It has 76,540 inhabitants.

Read more: