Companies must prove a link with the company accused of keeping workers in a situation analogous to slavery

The Gaucho wineries Aurora, Garibaldi and Salton will have 10 days to present documents that show the relationship with the outsourced company Fênix Serviços de Apoio Administrativo, caught last week keeping workers in conditions analogous to slavery in Bento Gonçalves (RS). The determination came from the MPT-RS (Rio Grande do Sul Public Prosecutor’s Office), which held an audience with representatives of the wineries on Wednesday (1st.Mar.2023).

According to the MPT, companies will have to provide documents such as service contracts, invoices, articles of incorporation so that the responsibility of each winery in the episode is determined. Companies will also have to explain how the contracts with the outsourced company were supervised.

Only after analyzing the documents, the MPT will present a proposal for a conduct adjustment term with the wineries. The agreement will include obligations to be fulfilled and must establish the payment of compensation for collective moral damages. So far, informed the Labor Public Prosecutor’s Office, the 3 companies have expressed their intention to negotiate a commitment to improve inspection of the wine production chain in Serra Gaúcha.

On Monday (27.Feb), the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, called an extraordinary meeting of Conatrae (National Commission for the Eradication of Slave Labor) and said that an administrative process is being instituted against the wineries.

On Wednesday (1st March), 54 Bahian workers exposed to work analogous to slavery were received at the headquarters of the Public Defender’s Office of Bahia, in Salvador. Victims reported routine abuse.

understand the case

On February 22, a joint action between the PRF (Federal Highway Police), PF (Federal Police) and the Ministry of Labor and Employment rescued 207 workers who faced degrading working conditions in Bento Gonçalves, in the Serra Gaúcha. The rescue took place after 3 workers who fled the scene contacted the PRF, in Caxias do Sul (RS), and made the report.

Attracted by the promise of a salary of R$3,000, the workers reported facing delays in wage payments, physical violence, long working hours and the offer of spoiled food. They also reported that, since they arrived in early February, they had been coerced to remain in place under penalty of paying a fine for breach of the employment contract.

The PF arrested a Bahian businessman responsible for the company, who was sent to the Bento Gonçalves prison.

In notes, the wineries said they were unaware of the irregularities committed against workers recruited by the company providing outsourced services.

With information from Brazil Agency.