MPSC Prelims Exam 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the MPSC Prelims Exam 2020 to be held on October 11. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave this information on Friday evening. He said, ‘The state government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s MPSC preliminary examination to be held on Sunday. Many students also demanded to postpone it. We will announce the new exam date soon. ‘ The MPSC exam is conducted for recruitment at Group A, B and C and other levels in the state administration. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on 3 May 2020 but was postponed due to the Corona epidemic.

There is also a demand for increasing the age limit

BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati had demanded the postponement of MPSC examination in view of Kovid-19. During a meeting with community members seeking reservation in jobs and education, the Rajya Sabha MP had said that Maratha students would vandalize the examination center if the exam was not postponed. He had said that the examination is being done for 200 seats but about two lakh people will attend it. Sambhaji is a descendant of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The BJP leader asked what would happen if the students got corona virus? Who will be responsible for this? He had said, “Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination to be held on Sunday (October 11) in view of Kovid-19” should be postponed. If the exam is not postponed, students of Maratha community will vandalize the examination centers. He also said that the state government should increase the age limit for taking the exam and it should be conducted later.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had issued a notification for the recruitment of 806 posts in February. This recruitment was for non-gazetted Group-B post of Maharashtra Subordinate Services. Of the 806 vacancies, 475 are for Police Sub Inspector, 52 for Assistant Selection Officer and 64 posts for the post of State Tax Inspector.

Candidates who succeed in the preliminary examination will have to appear in the MPSC main examination.