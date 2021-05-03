A group of MPs is calling for the British Government to curb overseas travel even after the ban is lifted on May 17 because of the possibility of new Covid variants.

“Airports are a breeding ground for infection and the importation of variants could lead to further lockdowns and inevitably further loss of life, ”said the All-Party Parliamentary Group.

The APPG is also calling for airline passengers to be separated when they come back from holidays abroad to prevent those returning from ‘Green’, ‘Amber’ and ‘Red’ from mixing.

“It’s staggering that the Government is even contemplating encouraging overseas holidays when airports are already struggling to keep the virus and new variants at bay, ”APPG Chair and Lib Dem MP, Layla Moran told Sky News. “Urgent measures are needed to better detect fake Covid test certificates, reduce overcrowding in arrival halls and separate those arriving from ‘Red’ and ‘Amber’ list countries, the country’s biosecurity cannot rely on border staff spotting a spelling error.”

Paul Charles, chief executive from the PC Agency completely disagrees.

“The best financial support the Government can now offer the travel sector is to open up overseas travel as planned from 17 May,” he said. “Not only can this be done safely with widespread testing, but it would also unlock much-needed revenues from business and leisure travelers keen to see family they haven’t seen for a year. Better digital technology would certainly enable more seamless travel through our borders and I’d urge the Government to invest in this more quickly so as to avoid airport queues in future. “