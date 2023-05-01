Snapchat’s controversial chatbot has been using children as ‘guinea pigs’ and should be banned as soon as possible. This is advocated by various agencies that are committed to the (online) safety of children. The ChristenUnie, SGP, SP and CDA also want to ‘protect’ children against artificial intelligence. In a response, Snapchat promises improvement.

#MPs #ban #Snapchats #chat #friend #platform #promises #improvement