MPS, the government wants to raise cash immediately. The strategy on the bank of Siena changes

The treasure could be sell 8% of MPS by Octoberthis is the latest idea of Mef which faces a crucial phase for i public accounts of the country. The expenditure forecasts, contained in the Nadef which will be presented today, require an acceleration. The government Melons is desperately looking for funds to finance the maneuver and could decide to immediately sell a share of the bank Siena. The minister Giorgetti – we read in Il Messaggero – is accomplishing the examination of projections of the performance of the stock in order to have an overall picture of how to move. The Treasury currently holds 64% of the banking institution and evaluates the possible repercussions on the security. Analyzes indicate that a share below 10% could be absorbed without turbulence by the markets.

Read also: MPS, release by June: the Treasury sets the date. The farewell will take place in two phases

Read also: MPS makes profits and the Treasury slows down the sale. Bank of Italy and the EU have other ideas

The operation – continues Il Messaggero – could take place as early as the first ten days of Octoberwell ahead of forecasts and in line with what Giorgetti has always declared: “On Mps we won’t let anyone dictate the timesmuch less by haste”. A more cautious position compared to that of Forza Italia which is pushing to “accelerate the sale”. The Mef would also have the advisor has already been identified that would Equita sim: a Milanese consultancy company that knows the reality of Siena well. Only later would we move on to looking for a partner for the final release. The two most popular options for marriage always remain on the table: Unicredit And Bpmeven if they both deny it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

