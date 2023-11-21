The government starts selling MPS, here’s what’s behind it

For believers there is a need to make the sign of the cross. For a mysterious city like Siena perhaps it is time to imagine some propitiatory rite. The fact is that the announcement arrived yesterday evening of the intention to sell 20% of MPS to get – it is said – up to 800 million it’s one of those pieces of news that needs to be marked with a red pencil on the calendar. Everyone was expecting one move by the Mefno one thought he would do it at this time, with the results growing, the capitalization returned close to 4 billion and with the favorable alignment of the market, rating agencies and Europe. Instead from Via XX Settembre they thought it was appropriate to proceed in this way, with an “accelerated” procedure which as the first result led to the collapse of the shares in question Bag which lose (at the time of writing) over 5%.

There question arises spontaneously: why we chose to proceed in this way, having already had a similar result when Axa he stripped himself of his 10% package in one fell swoop, causing the stock to plummet Bag? The agreements with Europe are precise: by the end of 2024 MPS must leave the government’s perimeter. How and when has never been a problem.

It is no mystery that the government is pushing for the creation of a third banking hub with Montepaschi And BancoBpm. And the duo’s stubborn refusal Castagna-Tononi it can be easily circumvented by focusing on moral suasion and a strategy that aims to make the stock lose value. Not an own goal, therefore, but one thoughtful choice. On a declining day, the Bank is worth just under 8 billion, it’s easy to think that in a hypothetical merger operation values ​​that are more rewarding should be found Meda Square.

What is certain is that at this point, with renewed conditions, too UniCredit could get back into the game. The CEO Andrea Orcel, which has always been niche, had among its tasks – in addition to the very successful one of decisively remunerating its shareholders and restoring capitalization to the bank – to expand and consolidate the institution abroad and in Italy. No one will ever admit it, but the only operations in Europe they are not enough and Orcel, who will expire in April and has already said he is available for a new mandate, could also attempt a coup.

On the other hand, in the days of the failed attempt to buy himself BancoBpm UniCredit it was worth around 9 euros per share on the stock market, today we are at just under 25. The bank’s structure is now so solid that it can afford an operation like the one in Siena which, compared to the past, would no longer be “free”. But, it was said, the government is leaning towards the third pole, so as not to have only two giants and many dwarfs around. MPS, now that it has also reduced the possibility of legal action, is even more attractive. Bper, committed to future integration with Popolare di Sondrio, does not seem interested. The French of Credit Agricole don’t either. There aren’t many suitors left. What is certain is that the government has placed a strong bet on the possibility of obtaining a good result from this operation rather than from the complete sale of the entire share package. It will be interesting to go and browse the books CONSOB at the end of the year to see who will have grabbed this 20% of Siena. In the meantime, however, only one hope remains: that the bet will be a winner. Spells and apotropaic rites are accepted.

