Mps, the ECB gives the green light to the distribution of dividends

Bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena announces that it has received the final decision from the European Central Bank regarding the capital requirements to be met starting from January 1, 2023. Considering the successful outcome of the capital increase operation for 2.5 billion euros, ECB it also removed the ban on the distribution of dividends, replacing it with the obligation for Bank to obtain prior authorization from the Supervisory Authority.

In 2023 for the MPS Group – at consolidated level – a total SREP capital requirement of 10.75% is envisaged, which includes a minimum own funds requirement – Pillar 1 of 8% (of which 4.50% in terms of CET1) and an additional Pillar 2 requirement of 2.75%, which stands at the same level that had been requested for 2022, to be held at least 56.25% in the form of primary class 1 capital – CET1 – and 75% in the form of tier 1 capital – Tier 1. The overall minimum requirement in terms of Total Capital ratio, obtained by adding to the TSCR a Combined Buffer Requirement (CBR) of 2.75% is 13.50%. The overall minimum requirement in terms of CET 1 ratio is equal to 8.80%, the overall minimum requirement in terms of Tier 1 is equal to 10.82%.

Mps underlines how the Bank’s capital ratios at the consolidated level as at 30 September 2022, taking into account the capital increase concluded on 4 November for approximately 2.5 billion euro and the related costs, they are equal to: 15.7% for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, 15.7% for the Tier 1 ratio, 19.5% for the Total Capital ratio, calculated by applying the transitional criteria in force for 2022; 14.7% for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, 14.7% for the Tier 1 ratio, 18.5% for the Total Capital ratio, calculated by applying the fully loaded criteria. With regards to Pillar II Capital Guidance (P2G), is confirmed at 2.50%, to be satisfied with Common Equity Tier 1.

Subscribe to the newsletter

