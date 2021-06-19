Countdown to D-day for European banks supervised by the ECB that are participating in the stress test exercise to assess capital adequacy in adverse conditions. According to what the Messenger, yesterday at 12, Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banco Bpm, Mps in a sample of 50 continental institutions sent the third templates to the ECB to receive the requests sent by Eurotower following the conclusion of the second phase of verification of the quality of the information transmitted (Quality Assurance).

The report cards will be known on July 30: for the Italians, from what transpires from Frankfurt, Intesa, UniCredit and Banco should confirm the flattering marks of the previous exams (2018 on 2017 results) which will flow into the December srep decisions valid for 2022 Only Mps no, which in 2018 did not take the test because it was back from the agreement with the EU on the precautionary recapitalization while now Iccrea has avoided it because it is under comprehensive assessment.

“No comment, complicated issue, this is not the time to talk about Mps”, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said yesterday, requested to provide information on the future of Mps and on the timing of the plan to sell the group of which the Treasury holds the 64.2% of the capital.