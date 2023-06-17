Home page politics

Split

The EU’s asylum reform is causing unrest among the Greens. The party leaders had approved the controversial plans – the base is appalled.

Bad Vilbel – More than 80 members of the state parliament greens warn in a letter to the delegates of the small party conference about the plans to tighten the European asylum law. “This agreement will not save human lives, will not bring about fair distribution in the EU and will not remedy the acute problems of the municipalities,” says the letter, which is available to the German Press Agency. The results even represented “a further deterioration in the rights of people who are on the run”.

According to information from party circles, the letter was sent to around a hundred delegates on Friday evening. They meet on Saturday Greens in Bad Vilbel, Hesse, for a one-day small party conference. The Asylum plans split the Greens up to the top.

Small party conference of the Greens: EU asylum agreement causes controversy

The signatories appeal to all decision-makers and in particular to the delegates at the so-called state council to work “for a policy that is compatible with human rights”. “As Greens, we should be honest and defend this deal neither as a success nor as a compromise. Instead, we should make it clear that we, as defenders of inalienable fundamental and human rights, cannot support this Council agreement as a party and will do everything to ensure that it does not become a reality.”

On Saturday (June 17) the Greens will meet in Bad Vilbel for a small party conference. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

With German approval – and thus also with the approval of top Greens – the EU interior ministers recently had plans for a far-reaching asylum reform decided. Numerous tightening measures are planned to limit illegal migration – especially from countries that are considered relatively safe. The EU Parliament will negotiate the plans with representatives of the EU states in the coming months and is likely to push through changes to the plans. In the end, the federal government would also have to position itself on the result. (lrg/dpa)