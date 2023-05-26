Text that withdraws powers from the Ministry of the Environment, commanded by Marina Silva, was approved by a congressional commission

The president of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), Rodrigo Agostinho, assessed that the MPs (provisional measures) voted in Congress on Wednesday (June 24, 2023) “they scolded” the environmental sector.

“We experienced a hangover day in the environmental area, with the vote on provisional measures that undermined the Atlantic Forest Law and on changes in the demarcation of indigenous lands. At the same time, there was this crisis related to the denial of the license [à Petrobras para exploração na foz do rio Amazonas]”, said Agostinho on Wednesday (May 25), in an interview with “podcast 2+1“, of Globe and the CBN.

On Wednesday (May 24, 2023), the Chamber approved the provisional measure 1,150/2022 which disciplined the attribution of cities to grant environmental licensing (and not the States). This MP also established that in areas that have already been degraded in the Atlantic Forest and have not been recovered (for example, in the easement zone next to highways) it is allowed to build infrastructure works. For environmentalists, this would be bad for the preservation of the environment.

On the other hand, the president of Ibama said he believed in the possibility of reversing the withdrawal of important instruments from the ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples before the vote in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. According to him, “the government will work with the benches to recover important sections for the most affected folders”.