MPS does not pay the tax on extra profits and allocates 312 million to the reserve





The board of directors of the MPS parent company has expressed a favorable opinion on proposing to the shareholders’ meeting, when approving the 2023 budget, to allocate to reserve of non-distributable profits a sum of no less than 312.7 million euros at group level, as an option provided for by the legislation on the taxation of so-called extra profits.

READ ALSO: Courageous capitals, Giorgetti’s optimism on Ita, Tim and Mps

MPS: in the first 9 months net profit at 929 million, revenues +22.9%

MPS achieved a net profit of 929 million euros as of 30 September 2023, compared to a loss of 334 million euros achieved as of 30 September 2022. The profit of third quarter, equal to 310 million euros, is a decrease compared to that recorded in the previous quarter (equal to 383 million euros). The Group also achieved, in the nine months, total revenues of 2,804 million euros, an increase of 22.9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the 9 months the interest margin it amounted to 1,688 million euros, up compared to the same period of 2022 (+62.7%). Net commissions, however, fell, which as of 30 September amounted to 987 million euros (-6.5% on year). The decline, explained by MPS, is mainly attributable to the income from asset management (-8.5%), within which the lower commissions on managed savings, linked to the evolution of the macroeconomic scenario, were partly offset by the higher income deriving from the distribution of securities, due to the renewed interest on the part of customers in fixed rate investments (mainly government bonds).

Operating expenses improved, which amounted to 1,358 million euros, an improvement compared to the corresponding period of 2022 (-15.2%); the amount for the third quarter of 2023 also improves compared to the previous quarter (-1.2%).

Mps: in nine months collection rises to 181.9 billion

As of September 30, 2023 i Overall collection volumes of the MPS Group amounted to 181.9 billion euros, up by 3.1 billion euros compared to 30 June 2023, driven by direct deposits (+5.3 billion euros). Indirect collections decreased (-2.2 billion euros), mainly due to a negative market effect. The aggregate is also increasing compared to 31 December 2022 (+7.5 billion euros) thanks to the growth in direct collections (+7.4 billion euros) while indirect collections remain substantially stable (+0.1 billion of Euro). This is what the institute communicates in a note.

Total commercial funding, including customer deposits and indirect funding, grew by 0.7% q/t and 2.9% compared to the end of 2022. Direct funding volumes stood at 89.4 billion euros and they are growing compared to the values ​​at the end of June 2023 (+5.3 billion euros). The increase was mainly recorded on current accounts (+2.3 billion euros) and on repurchase agreements (+2.4 billion euros).

Mps, Lovaglio: “Today among the best institutes in Italy, we compete on the market”

Today “we present very solid results which demonstrate the improvement achieved by the bank. Monte dei Paschi di Siena is among the best banks on the Italian scene, with the ability to be sustainably profitable and generate capital”. He said it the CEO of MPS, Luigi Lovaglio, at the start of the call on the economic results released this morning. “We are positioned to compete in the market” with a “position” achieved “thanks to the workers and the loyal customer base,” she added.

MPS’s “good position” will allow it to “remunerate shareholders in line with the latest guidance we have given” i.e. “advancing the dividend with the 2024 profit”. This was confirmed by the CEO of MPS, Luigi Lovaglio, during the call on the economic results released this morning.

Subscribe to the newsletter

