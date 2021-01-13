The State Duma proposed raising the age to which Russians can get higher education at the expense of the budget, from 30 to 35 years, reports RIA News…

According to one of the authors of the project, deputy chairman of the committee for education and science Maxim Zaitsev, the initiative is planned to be introduced in the near future. The document envisages expanding measures to support youth in the form of increasing the state-guaranteed limit of budgetary places in universities by raising the age of young people to 35 years.

Recall that in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law raising the age of young people to 35 years. The authors of the new project note that the main argument in favor of increasing the age of young people was the opportunity to take advantage of government support measures. And increasing student age will allow more people to have the opportunity to get a higher education, undergo professional training, improve their knowledge, competencies and standard of living in general.