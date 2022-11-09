Mps, even Prada believes in the capital increase: the CEO Bertelli subscribes to new shares

Mps dress Prada. Also Patrizio Bertellientrepreneur and CEO of the Milanese fashion group, participates in the 2.5 billion euro capital increase of the bank. Bertelli in fact, it revealed that it had subscribed to new shares issued by Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

“I’ve been working with for years Mps and I consider the bank an important partner, which still has great value to express. The choice to be part of a new relaunch project is the main motivation that prompted me to invest and have the opportunity to participate in its development “, adds the entrepreneur born in 1946.”Mps”, He continues,“ it is a real local bank and an asset for our country. I wanted to give a sign of confidence in the new business plan and the top management of the bank ”.

The move of Bertelli can be seen as a passionate certificate of esteem for the plan designed by the CEO Luigi Lovaglio and approved by the board of directors of the “Monte”, which could also break through new investors.

Borsa, the title of Mps

Meanwhile, the session in Bag proceeds downwards for Mps with the stock leaving 1.67% on the field at 1.83 euros per share.

