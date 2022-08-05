Mps, profit and revenues down

In the first half of 2022 Mps Group achieved total revenues of 1,522 million eurosdown by 2.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the decrease in other revenues from financial management, which are affected in particular by lower profits deriving from the sale of the securities, a lower trading result and a lower contribution generated by insurance investments in companies connect Axa.

Net of the lower contribution deriving from the sale of the securities, revenues increased by 2.8% compared to the first half of 2021. There is also a year-on-year growth in the primary brokerage margin thanks to the improvement in the interest margin which more than offset the reduction in net commissions. Also in the second quarter of 2022 the primary intermediation margin is growing q / q (+ 0.6%)thanks to the growth of the interest margin (+ 4.3%) only partially offset by the reduction in net commissions (-2.6%), while revenues recorded a decrease of 5.6% compared to the previous quarter mainly deriving from lower profits from the sale of securities, net of which revenues were up by 0.6%. Among other dynamics, we are witnessing a worsening of the trading result only partially offset by the capital gains recorded in particular on UCIs, and a decrease in the contribution generated by insurance investments in associated companies. Axa.

The gross operating result of the Group is equal to 454 million euros (+ 12.6% on the result of the first half of 2021, excluding the contribution deriving from the sale of securities), with a contribution in the second quarter of 2022 up by 3.4% net of profits from the sale of securities.

The shareholders’ meeting of Mps for the approval of the capital increase. The institute communicates it. “To address the prospective capital shortages, it also emerged in the adverse scenario of the stress tests Eba 2021, a capital strengthening operation of € 2.5 billion through a capital increase is envisaged, to be offered as an option to shareholders, at market conditions; this operation is the basis of the Business Plan 2022-2026 approved by Board of Directors last June 22 “.

Mps sold a loan portfolio without recourse “Not Performing“Divided into three clusters (secured bad loans, unsecured bad loans, unlikely to pay) for a total value of 917.5 million euros. Sale contracts were signed with three operators: Illimitywhich has gone a portfolio of unlikely to pay for a total 343.6 million euros; Intrum Holding which recorded unsecured bad debts for a total of 365.9 million euros; Amcowhich they went 208 million euros. The impact of the transaction is already included in the results as at 30 June 2022. The deconsolidation of the portfolio will take place in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will allow the MPS Group to achieve a first important objective of the 2022-2026 Business Plan, achieving a post-sale gross NPE Ratio of 3.9% and a net NPE Ratio of 2.2%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

