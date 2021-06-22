Two weeks ago first formal contact between Andrea Orcel, managing director of UniCredit and the Mef where the dossier Mps performed by Alessandro Rivera. He writes it The messenger adding that the conversation between Orcel and the Treasury took place in an atmosphere of great cordiality even though the new CEO of the pan-European group has reiterated his coldness on the acquisition, in the sense that Mps is not among UniCredit’s priorities because in recent weeks it is engaged in one radical reorganization of the group where no extraordinary operation other than the repositioning of the business.

Orcel reiterated that he cannot agree with the plan the government has in mind: purchase the majority package (64%), then launch the tender offer, albeit in a path facilitated by concessions, such as the rule of the Sostegni bis on DTAs eligible for capital, equal to 2% of the assets of the smallest subject: in this case the maximum tax credits would amount to 2.3 billion net of the fee 25% applicable. This rule is triggered in the mergers to be resolved by 31 December 2021 and to be completed within the following year.

In addition to this facility, the government would be willing to make others (on the previous dispute, Npl, guarantees on bancassurance, on loans that could become impaired), in the face of a direct intervention in the capital, as indeed the Treasury agreed in the autumn 2017 with the DG Comp on the occasion of the precautionary recapitalization by 5.4 billion.

If, after having rearranged Gae Aulenti from an organizational and functional point of view, if the Mef still needs to find a solution for Siena, Orcel would be willing to participate in one stew acquiring branches in Tuscany and Lombardy, in a transaction that the market has been discussing for months co involving more or less convinced subjects such as Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco Bpm, Bper, Poste, Mcc. It seems that the CEO of UniCredit himself has conditional on its participation within a system solution that sees participation also of the institute direct competitor driven by Carlo Messina.

Now that the parties have finally spoken directly and no longer through intermediaries, however the government is perhaps better because it can prepare a plan B which may need authorization steps with the DG Comp and ECB, however, starting from the report cards of the stress tests next month because they could ascertain a particular financial situation with respect to willingness of the board to launch a recapitalization of up to 2.5 billion.

Interlocutions between Tesoro and UniCredit are ancient. It is now learned that at the end of July 2020 Jean Pierre Mustier knocked on the door of via XX Settembre, showing Unicredit’s willingness to examine, under certain conditions, the purchase of Montepaschi.

At the Mef they understood that this availability was the answer to Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover bid on Ubi, which consolidated the leadership of Ca ‘de Sass in Italy. The talks went on for months, in mid-October Pier Carlo Padoan he was co-opted into the board of directors as president in pectore and the former minister also participated in the conversations that were interrupted at the end of November following the reversal at the top.