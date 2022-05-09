A code of conduct for ministers, an authority that enforces the code of conduct and a fine for those who violate it. That is what MPs Pieter Omtzigt (independent) and Laurens Dassen (Volt) propose on Monday in an initiative memorandum, seen by NRC† They also want to make the rules stricter for top officials.

At the moment, the integrity rules are inadequate, the two MPs write. They refer to the opinion of the European anti-corruption body GRECO, which found in 2019 that the Netherlands was doing too little to prevent corruption. Last year, GRECO concluded that the government has not acted on any of its 16 recommendations.

Dassen and Omtzigt want that to change now. On September 30, the cabinet must again show GRECO how the corruption rules are going, and as it stands, the Netherlands will “underperform”. The approach “leaves a lot to be desired,” they write.

Also read the interview with UvA researcher Marcel Hanegraaff: ‘The lobby in The Hague must be much fairer’

