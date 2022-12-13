Two parliamentarians from the largest Aruban government party, MEP, want the government to appeal in cassation against a ruling by the joint Court of Justice, which ruled last week that same-sex partners in Aruba and Curaçao should be able to marry each other.

“Aruba is overwhelmingly a Christian country. It is autonomous and wants to determine its own route”, said Marco Berlis and Hendrik Tevreden on Monday. They believe that a referendum should be held on the matter.

The Civil Code of Curaçao stipulates that a marriage can only be entered into between a man and a woman. The judge ruled last week that this provision is contrary to the principle of equality and the prohibition of discrimination as stated in the Curaçao constitution. In Aruba it has been possible since September last year to enter into a registered partnership with someone of the same sex.

The leader of the Aruban opposition party Accion 21, the openly gay Miguel Mansur, said earlier that he welcomed the ruling. See also The fear of the Russian invasion does not permeate the border

In Curaçao, there has been hardly any response to the Court’s ruling. Giselle McWilliam, MP for the MAN party, and former Minister of Economic Development in Curaçao, stated after the ruling that “it was to be expected”. “If we don’t have an alternative to registered partnership, we could wait for this.”

McWilliam has previously campaigned for a bill to regulate registered partnerships, but it has never been sent to parliament for a vote. According to McWilliam, the coalition of parties MFK and PNP, led by Prime Minister Gilmar ‘Pik’ Pisas, is “against same-sex marriage and registered partnership”.