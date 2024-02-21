Monte dei Paschi, the Mef towards another sale of the bank's shares. But it's not the only hypothesis on the table

Italy can return to making money with Mps. After a three-month stop from the first sale of 25% of the capital of the Sienese bank, the Ministry of Economy can resume its descent as the first shareholder of Mount Paschi by selling another slice of its shares.

The most likely scenario now that the lock-up clause has expired, he reveals Milan Finance, is that the Treasury puts a new tranche on the market, between 8 and 10%, thus falling below 30% of the capital. This operation could arrive well before the summer; in fact, if there were no shocks to the share prices, a new sale could take place even before the detachment of the couponscheduled for May 20.

Despite his weakness, he writes Milan Finance, the latest stock market sessions remain encouraging for shareholders. In the last six months the shares have risen by 32.6% to 3.45 euros, after reaching the all-time high of 3.65 euros. The trend is supported by the brilliant accounts presented by the CEO Luigi Lovaglio with over two billion in profit and the first dividend paid after 13 years. The Government's objective is to repeat the success achieved with the sale of the first 25% of the shares in November, an operation which brought in a good 920 million euros.

However, a further reduction in the bank's capital responds to two needs, explain sources close to Via XX Settembre: on the one hand, it respects the commitment made with Brussels to divest a large part of the state participation (initially 64%) by the end of 2024; on the other hand it allows the government to leave the world of retail credit before a – currently unlikely – economic recession.

But the transfer hypothesis would seem not to be the only one on the table Mef. The Government could, in fact, take advantage of Monte dei Paschi's renewed position of strength to prepare an integration to be announced in the second half of the year. In this case the interlocutors would be those already surveyed on the dossier, i.e. on one side Bpm bench and on the other Bper. The public partner writes Mfcould transfer its participation to one of the two groups at market prices, thus definitively exiting the scene.

Financial sources suggest that, as part of the exit, the Mediocredito Centrale. The subsidiary of Invitalia completed the renovation of the former Popular in Bari (now Banca del Mezzogiorno) and wants to continue growing in the regions of Southern Italy. For this reason, in the coming months, under the direction of the Treasury, it could return to the dossier Mps.