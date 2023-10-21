MPS sale, MEF advisors arrive

Great steps forward for the privatization of Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The Ministry of Economy and Finance “in relation to the procedures for the sale of MPS shares, announces that it has identified UBS and Jefferies as financial advisors and Clifford Chance as lawyers”. As Corriere della Sera explains, a selection carried out quickly, two weeks after sending the invitation letters, demonstrating the desire to proceed with the dossier.

TOThe center of the advisors’ work will be the evaluation of the paths to take, paths that could also intersect, explains Corriere della Sera. “They will evaluate whether to pursue the idea of ​​a combination with another bank. In the background there are always the names of Banco Bpm, which has always shown interest in MPS, Unipol, committed to consolidating its shareholdings in Bper and Popolare di Sondrio , or Unicredit whose name has never stopped circulating in financial circles”.

The alternative would be to study a reduction in the Treasury’s share, perhaps preparatory to facilitating a combination with another institute. A reduction that could go through a private placement to a group of investors or through an operation aimed at the entire market, “when the price and conditions seem appropriate”, Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti had underlined in recent days.

