Mps, more than 5,000 companies and private individuals filed for civil action

The preliminary hearing in Milan on Mps opens up a new potential problem for the world’s oldest bank. Which, after closing the first quarter on a positive notewith a profit exceeding analysts’ expectations, is now facing a new trend: more than 5,000 individuals and companies have filed a civil action, while both Consob and the bank itself have chosen not to do so. In the new process, all those who have purchased shares and/or bonds issued by can request compensation Banca MPS and who can demonstrate possession of the shares in the period from June 2014 (even if purchased before 2014), and up to July 2016 (even if sold before July 2016 or if held after the aforementioned month).



We recall that the preliminary hearing sees involved the former presidents Alessandro Profumo and Massimo Tononi, the former CEO Fabrizio Viola and the former manager in charge of preparing the accounting documents Arturo Betunio. The four are accused, for various reasons, of false corporate communications, false prospectus and market manipulation for the preparation of the 2014 and 2015 financial statements and for the half-year report of the 2016.

The managers defend themselves both because they declare that they have not committed anything illegal, and because they rely on the acquittal of two other outstanding defendants: the former president Giuseppe Mussari and the former General Manager Antonio Vigni. The accusation is that of false accounting for the Santorini and Alexandria operations, which the judgment established were not derivative instruments.

