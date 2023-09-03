Tajani accelerates on the sale of Monte and collects the support of Minister Urso

The government accelerates the sale of the 64% stake held by the Mef in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. From the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani and that of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso hope that the state bank will exit the capital. “The executive could speed up compared to the expected times”, observed the vice president of the Council, Antonio Tajani, interviewed by Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the Cernobbio Forum.

“Privatisation must be carried out on Mps”, as “the State must not be a banker” and therefore “I think it is right to proceed”, added Tajani. Then, he continued, “Minister Giorgetti will make the proposals”, but “the sooner it is done the better, but the proposal must come from Minister Giorgetti, we will see what it will be”. In line with his colleague, Adolfo Urso according to whom it is right to privatize the Sienese bank. “I think it is right to go down this path”, he said, adding that the “times and methods” of the sale will be decided by the Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti. The preferred option, as La Stampa explains, is Banco Bpm. But CEO Castagna denies the interest. The alternative would be that of a stew in which, in addition to Banco Bpm, the branches would go to Unicredit, Bper and Mcc.

On privatisation, continued Urso, “I agree with what Tajani said on the fact that the privatization of MPS can and must proceed within the timeframe that the Economy Minister deems appropriate, also in order to have the maximum feedback. We do not have an ideological but a very practical vision of our economy. We do – he concluded – what interests our businesses and families to better face the digital and green technological transition and be increasingly competitive at European and international level. global”.

However, not all of the government majority agrees with the proposal. “Just like the privatization of the ports, already conveniently denied by the prime minister, the sale of the Monte dei Paschi share is not on the agenda either. The government has a duty to investigate the dossiers and discuss them carefully and confidentially”, underlined the deputy of the League, vice president of the finance commission and head of the party’s economics department, Alberto Bagnai.

This week, right on the heels of privatization rumors, the share went from 2.65 euros per share on Wednesday 30 September to 2.53 euros/share at yesterday’s closing after Banco Bpm’s denial of being interested in buying. The institute led by Giuseppe Castagna declared that it was not “interested in M&A operations and reiterated the stand-alone strategy, which has already been communicated several times and which will be the basis of the business plan at the end of the year”.

Last Thursday the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti has not ruled out the possibility of new privatizations of state-owned companies. After initiating the sale of Ita Airways to Lufthansa, the government could now alienate other assets. An exit path for the public shareholder had been designed for MPS after the 2017 bailout, but the pandemic has slowed the process. “Certainly there are situations that could give rise to a reallocation of state holdings, it may be that there are realities in which it is possible to divest”, Giorgetti said at the end of the CDM when asked about new possible privatizations of state holdings.

Subscribe to the newsletter

