Mps, industrial plan 2022-2026: gross profit expected in 2024 equal to 700 mln

Mps will complete a capital increase of € 2.5 billion to be carried out in 2022. This is what is stated in the 2022-2026 plan of the institute. The document provides for the activation of a voluntary staff leaving plan, with cost savings of approximately 275 million euros per year. Most of these savings could be realized by 2024, depending on negotiations with trade unions. The planned restructuring costs amount to approximately one billion euros. Mps aims “to make a pre-tax profit of around 700 million in 2024”, it says.

Plan it will be submitted to the ECB, the Single Resolution Board and the DG Competition for the assessments and decisions of the various authorities. “Currently, the Bank is unable to provide a precise estimate of the time required for the competent authorities to complete the respective processes, but will provide the authorities with the utmost commitment to collaborate so that the aforementioned processes can be successfully completed. and timeliness “, reads the note announcing the approval of the plan.

The positions of the aforementioned Authorities, it continues, “constitute a prerequisite for the capital strengthening operation envisaged by the plan” which, warns Mps, may “have to incorporate any modifications and changes, even significant ones, to reflect what derives from the comparison with the competent authorities “. Furthermore, “the Ministry of Economy and Finance maintains a dialogue with the DG Competition regarding its participation in the Bank”.

Mps, Letta: “I hope Piano will bring out a precarious situation”

“I hope that the MPS plan will be long-term and will bring out the precarious situation experienced in recent times”. So the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta on the sidelines of a meeting in Siena. “As the days go by, we realize more and more that it was good that the UniCredit affair ended as it ended. That was not the right path”, he added.