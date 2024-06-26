Mps, Cimbri (Unipol) denies Bper’s interest in the merger. But the Modena bank remains the best candidate for banking risk

“There is nothing in the immediate future.” To say it is Carlo Cimbripresident of Unipolwho distances himself from Bper’s possible interest in the dossier Monte dei Paschi. But, as written by Affaritaliani.it, the game is far from over. In fact, there is about a week left until the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s lock-up on the Sienese bank expires. The next share to end up on the market should be 10%. And banking risk is back in the news.

Rewinding the tape, the government has already sold a considerable share of “Monte”, seeing its stake diluted from 64% to 26.7% for a total proceeds of around 1.5 billion euros. Yesterday, Tuesday 25 June, the title of Mps he registered in Bag a drop of 1.77% to 4.54 euros per share, but despite this the stock is interesting for an M&A capitalizing 5.7 billion euros, up 40% compared to the beginning of the year.

But let’s move on to the facts. Who will be next to enter the capital? The names of the potential buyers are the usual: Unicredit, Bpm bench And Bper. But as the president of UnipolBper (19% controlled by the insurance group) seems far from an operation of this type.

“Bper it has its own growth path,” he added Cimbri. “He has recently changed top management and Pope (Gianni Franco, the new CEO) has a path outlined before him which is already as it is”, he explained.

But the number one of Unipol he preferred not to make a clean break with the issue, covering his tracks. “The market is made of discontinuity,” he said. “Opportunities can be created and the future cannot be mortgaged. I think of what happened with the Cassa di Genova. You can never say, but today there is nothing,” Cimbri declared.

In short, a hypothesis that is difficult to implement according to the latest news. But not impossible. Also because, what better candidate than that Bper to join MPS? A solution, this, therefore, which not only seems the most adequate, but also the only one possible. Compared to the other two candidates most speculated about by rumors – Unicredit and Bpm – the most natural synergy would be with Bper (here, in detail, the reasons).

Therefore, despite the usual denials of Cimbriwe would feel like betting a chip on the marriage between the banks of Siena and that of Modena.