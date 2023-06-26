After information in the media about numerous cases of poisoning in summer cafes, United Russia deputies asked the Prosecutor General’s Office to conduct a mass inspection of fast food establishments and non-stationary catering outlets in the regions.

In Bratsk, Irkutsk region, on June 13, there was a mass poisoning with shawarma, as a result of which 101 people, including 22 children, were injured. Hospitalization was required for 51 victims, according to a letter signed by the State Duma deputy from United Russia Alexander Yakubovsky.

In summer, there is a high risk of an increase in such cases in summer cafes and other non-stationary retail facilities, the appeal says. However, until the end of 2023, there is a moratorium on inspections of trade enterprises, which reduces the quality of services.

The number of such cases is increasing, the letter says. For example, on June 22, it became known that in the Volgograd region, after visiting a local sushi bar, four guests were diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. Even earlier, in Naberezhnye Chelny, two cases of mass poisoning occurred at once in the Tempo canteen. The first – in October 2022, and the second – on April 13, 2023, as a result, 254 people were affected in total, and salmonella was also found in food.

Prior to this, poisonings occurred in Tobolsk, Tyumen region – 12 victims, among whom three children ate at the Paradise cafe, after which they were forced to go to the hospital. The reason is the same – salmonella.

