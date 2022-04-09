The members of parliament are dismayed, because little seems to be left of the remorse that the CDA minister showed in the debate about the face masks deal. Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing) immediately chose the attack again. MPs should be less likely to shout shame about everything, was briefly his argument against gathered journalists before he entered the weekly council of ministers. De Jonge’s integrity has been questioned too easily, argues the CDA member. “We too easily express doubts about someone’s integrity. That’s not the prettiest side of politics.”