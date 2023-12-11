The judges of the second appeal court of Milan have acquitted “because the fact does not exist”, in one of the Milanese strands of the MPS trial, Alessandro Profumoformer president of the Sienese bank, the former CEO of Rocca Salimbeni Fabrizio Viola and Paolo Salvadori, former president of the institute's board of auditors. The panel thus overturns the first degree sentence of the sentence, imposed at first instance last October 15, 2020, to 6 years in prison for Profumo and Viola accused of market manipulation and for false communications with respect to the 2015 six-monthly report and to 3 years and 6 months, instead, for Salvadori.

In the second degree trial, the prosecutor Massimo Gaballo had asked for Salvadori's conviction to be nullified due to territorial incompetence: Siena should have had to deal with it. The appeal judges also canceled the request for sanctions as regards MPS, responsible for the 231 on the liability of entities (equal to 800 thousand euros in fine plus the payment of legal costs). The trial concerns the alleged incorrect representation in the bank's accounts of Alexandria and Santorini derivatives in the financial statements from 2012 to the first half-yearly report of 2015. According to the public prosecution, the derivatives were subscribed to cover a loss of 2 billion euros resulting from the purchase operation of Antonveneta.

“I'm excited, after 8 years of suffering. I have always had faith in justice and I am also very happy for the bank because this sad affair is over,” he said Alessandro Profumo with his voice cracking with emotion. At first instance the former banker was sentenced to 6 years.

The overturning of the sentence immediately pushed the stock on the stock market which reached +2.78% at 3.362 euros per share.