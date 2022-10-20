MPS confirms its leadership in the agri-food sector

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s commitment to support the primary sector continues and strengthens, in line with the provisions of the 2022-2026 Business Plan presented last June. In particular, with reference to the agri-food sector, the initiatives of Banca Mps continue to support the activities of the sector, promoting a new model of interaction with the districts and agricultural enterprises, capable of responding in a targeted manner to the various needs of the operators in the sector and of the supply chains connected to it, as well as concretely contributing to the sustainable development of the sector under the banner of transition green and innovation.

MPS: three new agri-food centers

In this context, the Bank has inaugurated three new specialist centers a Montalcino (SI), Avezzano (AQ) and Chioggia (VE) that expand the MPS Agroalimentare project for the enhancement of companies in the agrifood sector. The new centers, which are added to the 12 already operating in the main districts of Italian excellence (in the cities of Asti, Valdobbiadene, Suzzara, Modena, Florence, Grosseto, Chieti, Sabaudia, Caserta, Battipaglia, Cerignola and Pachino), have the objective to guide companies along growth paths linked to production sustainability and quality, intercepting the new EU and national funding opportunities available to the sector in the decade 2020-2030.

Banca Mps thus promotes increasingly personalized advice, making its network of specialists available and accrediting itself as a reference point for agricultural businesses in preparing integrated supply chain plans, aimed at developing business and obtaining community contributions.

“The new initiatives translate the indications of the Group Strategic Plan in support of the agri-food sector into clear and simple actions – said Maurizio Bai, Chief Commercial Officer Corporate and Private of BMps -. The attention to this sector is in the DNA of Mps, which has always made it a distinctive feature of its business and its banking tradition. A role that we intend to further strengthen, proposing ourselves as a point of reference for all companies, even small and very small, and for the connected districts. It is with this renewed commitment that Banca Mps continues its path of supporting the primary sector, a fundamental lever of the entire productive fabric of the country and a driving force for the development of the national economy ”.

MPS: The offer for the agri-food sector

Banca Mps has always been attentive to agri-food sector and has made it, over the years, a strong point of its business. The Bank, in fact, has extensive knowledge of the territories in which it operates which allows it to rapidly intercept the financial needs of companies and provide concrete and targeted responses. The proximity to the territory and the specialization have led Banca Mps to improve its commercial offer more and more, also with innovative products, such as the revolving pledge on DOP / IGP wines. Mps was, in fact, the first bank to develop – in June 2020 – this new financial instrument with the aim of providing support to companies in the sector, enhancing excellent wines in aging, at a time when producers it was essential to continue investing, despite theCovid-19 emergency which caused a serious liquidity crisis for agricultural businesses. The Bank also makes distinctive products available, from loans to protection policies, including the main measures useful to assist the entrepreneur in all phases of the production cycle. The offer includes a wide range of products capable of providing complete solutions to support the numerous activities of the agri-food chain, support new initiatives with a duration of up to 30 years for young farmers, protect the company for the transition from conventional to organic, facilitate the enhancement and dissemination of designations of origin, support entrepreneurs who aim for technological innovation with particular attention to agriculture 4.0, provide the necessary resources to support the aging processes of products, identify specific guarantees of credit assistance and learn about subsidized finance services.

