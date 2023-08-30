MPS, CEO Lovaglio’s move and future scenarios involving the state

The story relating to mpsthe move by the bank led by CEO Luigi Washing reopens the bank risk. Monte dei Paschi is back on the bond market after the issue for 750 million in February. Yesterday the bank – reads the Corriere della Sera – placed a bond worth 500 million after having collected orders for over 700 million from about 90 institutional investors, of which 58% Italian, 28% British and the rest by other European investors (Mediobanca, Bofa, Jp Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Mps itself the placement banks).

Read also: Visibilia: agreement reached with the Revenue Agency on srl in liquidation

Read also: September 2023 transport bonus, how to apply and requirements

Subscribe to the newsletter

