The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro appealed against the decision that acquitted Rayane dos Santos – granddaughter of former congresswoman Flordelis -, Marzy Teixeira and André Luiz de Oliveira – adopted children of the former congresswoman – of the accusations of involvement in the murder of Pastor Anderson do Carmo . The body requests the partial annulment of the judgment, with the submission of Marzy, André and Rayane to a new trial before the Jury Court.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is also trying to increase the sentences imposed on Flordelis and her daughter Simone dos Santos, already convicted. Pastor Anderson’s ex-wife was sentenced to 50 years and 28 days in prison for triple murder, attempted double murder, in addition to using a false document and armed criminal association. Simone was sentenced to 31 years and 4 months in prison.

Two other sons of Flordelis, Lucas and Flávio, had already been convicted of involvement in the crime, in a trial held in November 2021. Flávio was sentenced to 33 years in prison on the charge of having shot Anderson do Carmo several times in the early hours of the 16th. June 2019, in front of the former deputy’s house, in the Badu neighborhood, Pendotiba, Niterói. Lucas was sentenced to 9 years in prison for helping to buy the gun used in the murder.

Now, the Rio Public Prosecutor’s Office argues to the Rio de Janeiro Justice that the decision to acquit Marzy, André and Rayane of the accusations related to the death of Pastor Anderson is ‘manifestly contrary to the evidence in the file’. The Prosecutor’s Office also maintains the alleged nullity of the submission of witnesses for the prosecution to testify by videoconference, even though they are present at the forum.

The prosecution claims to have demonstrated that ‘Marzy and Rayane helped Flordelis in planning the crime and in convincing the already convicted sons Flávio and Lucas to carry out and participate in the murder’. Still according to the MP, Marzy and André would have participated in the attempted murder of Anderson do Carmo by poisoning.

The trial that convicted Flordelis took place on November 13. At the time, the former deputy was found guilty of being responsible for the murder of her husband. As Estadão showed, the pastor’s defense will also appeal the decision of the Jury Court. Lawyers for the former parliamentarian point out a series of ‘nullities’ in the process.

WITH THE WORD, THE DEFENSE OF FLORDELIS

“The MP’s position demonstrates the intention to satisfy punitive public opinion, which is completely regrettable in a State of Law. However, I think it’s important to point out that we managed to prove the innocence of all our clients to the jury. That’s why Rayane, Marzy and André were acquitted. Unfortunately Flordelis was condemned by a single vote. In any case, the absolute nullities that occurred during the trial will cause her to be tried again. On this occasion, I am confident that she will also be acquitted, in view of the evidence presented in the process.”