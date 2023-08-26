Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/25/2023 – 22:55

The Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office, through the 5th Public Prosecutor’s Office for Collective Guardianship of the Defense of Citizenship in the Capital, filed a public civil action for administrative impropriety against those involved in irregularities in contracts of the Rio Traffic Department (Detran-RJ ), which caused an estimated loss of BRL 37 million.

According to the MPRJ, the contracts, on an emergency basis without bidding, were signed between Montreal Informática, a company specializing in technology services, and the state body. For the MPRJ, there was a diversion of resources “due to the conduct of public agents who worked in the body and of individuals who were part of the scheme set up to thwart the bidding competition”.

In the action, the Public Ministry argues that the justifications for the emergency processes were due to the proximity of the end of the current contracts and the delay in carrying out the bidding process due to the omissive conduct of the responsible public agents.

Among those accused are former president of Detran-RJ Vinícius Farah; former directors Alexandre Mattioli, Gabriel Pinton, Márcio Lyra, Mateus Marçal, Pedro Paulo Thompson; and former advisors Claudia Gentil and Roberta Bravo, in addition to Montreal Informática.

A Brazil Agency seeks contact with Montreal Informática and the defense of the others mentioned in the action.