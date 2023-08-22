Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/22/2023 – 0:07 am

About 25% of allegations of violence against women received by the Public Ministry of Rio Janeiro (MPRJ) in 2023 indicate that the cases occurred in a virtual environment, according to the coordinator of the MPRJ’s Ombudsman’s Office, Dina Maria Furtado de Mendonça Velloso. From the beginning of the year until now, the Women’s Ombudsman has received 1,626 complaints, 411 of which were related to cyber violence.

“Within this universe of violence against women, cybernetics is very expressive”, said the prosecutor, when participating in a hearing this Monday (21) at the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to Combat Cybernetic Violence against Women of the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj).

The coordinator believes that the number of cases is higher, as many victims are afraid to report. She mentions that, in July 2023, of the 8,073 files handled by the MPRJ Ombudsman, only 125 dealt with violence against women. The reporting channels are the website, e-mail and Sala Lilás. The ombudsman also carries out itinerant campaigns, which are face-to-face, when an increase in women’s reports is identified. According to her, the MPRJ is studying measures so that women feel safe to report anonymously.

The president of the CPI, deputy Martha Rocha (PDT), defends that the professionals responsible for the first assistance to the victims undergo training. “A dialogue between the areas of health and education is necessary so that the medical emergency professional, when receiving a woman with signs of self-mutilation, can have the sensitivity to refer her to psychological treatment and show that she may have been victim of cyber violence,” he explained.

The commission’s rapporteur, Deputy India Armelau (PL), addressed the dangers of exposing children and adolescents on social networks, even with authorization from parents and guardians. According to her, there are testimonies of influencers who stopped publishing content on the internet after receiving hate mail. “I am very concerned about children who are exposed, especially with regard to pedophilia and child pornography.”

* With information from Alerj