MPPSC Lecturers Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications from qualified and interested candidates for recruitment to 87 posts of Lecturers. The Commission has said in its notification that online applications will start from September 25 and continue till November 7. The last date for submission of the application to the Commission Office Indore is 16 November 2020 along with the print out of online application and copies of certificates. This recruitment is for the AYUSH department of Madhya Pradesh government. Applicants are advised to go through the MPPSC website www.mppsc.nic.in and read the entire recruitment advertisement before applying.

Date of issue of recruitment notification: 25-09-2020

Last date for application: 07-11-2020

Last date for submission of application form with records in Commission’s office – 16-11-2020

Number and Name of posts – 87 posts, Lecturers

Age Range – The age of the candidate should be within 21 – 40 years.

pay scale – 56,100 – 1,77,500 / –

educational qualification – Applicant should hold MD degree in the concerned subject

See complete recruitment notification – MPPSC Lecturers Recruitment 2020 Notification

Website – http://www.mppsc.nic.in/